CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Holdings Reduced by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,850 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of CBRE Group worth $14,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,749,000. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,735,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,282,000 after buying an additional 1,292,532 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 15.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,786,000 after buying an additional 894,521 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $65,416,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in CBRE Group by 26,570.0% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 800,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,314,000 after acquiring an additional 797,897 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CBRE opened at $92.99 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.82.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.43.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

