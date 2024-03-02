CEEK VR Price Up 37.8% This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $56.59 million and approximately $9.90 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0702 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 37.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00016530 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00019877 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001380 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,963.94 or 0.99965871 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.38 or 0.00173236 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00008914 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.06543303 USD and is up 13.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $8,418,348.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

