Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) PT Raised to $100.00 at Maxim Group

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Maxim Group from $65.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CELH. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.97.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $79.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.69. Celsius has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $85.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.51 and a beta of 1.87.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 128,309 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $5,640,463.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,096,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,004,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 129,658 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $6,157,458.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,413,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,834,808.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 128,309 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $5,640,463.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,096,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,004,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,099,058 shares of company stock worth $51,603,269. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 27.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 1.6% in the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 3.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Celsius by 19.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

