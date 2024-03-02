Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) PT Raised to $90.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s current price.

CELH has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.97.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.51 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average of $58.69. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The company had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 128,309 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $5,640,463.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,096,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,004,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $2,015,198.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,354,054.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 128,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $5,640,463.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,096,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,004,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,099,058 shares of company stock worth $51,603,269. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Celsius by 24.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

