Centrepoint Alliance Limited (ASX:CAF) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Centrepoint Alliance Limited (ASX:CAF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Sunday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32.

Centrepoint Alliance Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Australia. It operates through Licensee and Advice Services, Fund Management and Administration, and Consulting Services segments. The company offers license services, which include licensing, systems, compliance, training, and technical advises to financial advisers and their clients, as well as mortgage aggregation services to mortgage brokers; investor directed portfolio services and investment management services to financial advisers, accountants, and their clients; and consulting services to self-licensed advisers and licensees.

