Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. B. Riley raised Century Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Century Aluminum from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

CENX opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $13.17.

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $881,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $881,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,536,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,654,000 after buying an additional 4,927,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,731,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,860,000 after purchasing an additional 387,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,433,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,967,000 after purchasing an additional 446,228 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,905,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,058,000 after purchasing an additional 727,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,411,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

