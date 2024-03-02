Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) PT Raised to $20.00

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.81.

Certara stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. Certara has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $24.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 39,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 316,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 222,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 89,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

