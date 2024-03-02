CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on April 15th

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Up 11.7 %

CEU stock opened at C$4.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.06, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.78. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$2.30 and a 1-year high of C$4.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.73. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of C$553.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$538.23 million. Research analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.5945166 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CEU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares set a C$4.75 price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.34.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CES Energy Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Lee Baxter sold 325,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.29, for a total value of C$1,071,862.26. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.