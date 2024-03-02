Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director Raimundo C. Archibold, Jr. Sells 425 Shares of Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) Director Raimundo C. Archibold, Jr. sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $17,943.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,390.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Chemung Financial stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.20. Chemung Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $51.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.
Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $23.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.52 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
