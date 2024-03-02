Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director Raimundo C. Archibold, Jr. Sells 425 Shares of Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) Director Raimundo C. Archibold, Jr. sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $17,943.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,390.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chemung Financial Price Performance

Chemung Financial stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.20. Chemung Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $51.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $23.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.52 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemung Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemung Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Featured Stories

