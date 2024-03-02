China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Short Interest Update

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 208.1% from the January 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

China Longyuan Power Group Stock Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS CLPXY opened at C$7.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.48. China Longyuan Power Group has a 12 month low of C$5.62 and a 12 month high of C$12.87.

Get China Longyuan Power Group alerts:

China Longyuan Power Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited generates and sells wind and coal power in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wind Power and Coal Power. The company designs, develops, constructs, manages, and operates wind and coal power plants. It also operates other power projects, such as photovoltaic, tidal, biomass, and geothermal.

Receive News & Ratings for China Longyuan Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Longyuan Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.