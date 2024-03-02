China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Short Interest Update

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 208.1% from the January 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
China Longyuan Power Group Stock Up 0.7 %
OTCMKTS CLPXY opened at C$7.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.48. China Longyuan Power Group has a 12 month low of C$5.62 and a 12 month high of C$12.87.
China Longyuan Power Group Company Profile
