China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Price Performance
China Natural Resources stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. China Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
