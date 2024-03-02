China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

China Yuchai International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CYD opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. China Yuchai International has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27.

Institutional Trading of China Yuchai International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 293.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

