Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) PT Raised to $211.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $178.00 to $211.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.20.

Chord Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $164.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.07. Chord Energy has a fifty-two week low of $117.05 and a fifty-two week high of $175.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.25%.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In related news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $204,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,078.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chord Energy news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $204,687.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,078.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $462,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,209 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,867.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,250 shares of company stock worth $2,180,938 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chord Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 306.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

