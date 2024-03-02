Christopher O. Ball Sells 396 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Stock

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $51,503.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,985.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:DOOR opened at $130.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.29 and a 200-day moving average of $94.72. Masonite International Co. has a 52 week low of $76.87 and a 52 week high of $130.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.64.
Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.05). Masonite International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $660.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOOR. Stephens lowered shares of Masonite International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.89.
Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.
