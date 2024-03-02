Christopher Waldron Purchases 15,000 Shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF) Stock

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Waldron acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £15,600 ($19,786.91).

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund stock opened at GBX 105 ($1.33) on Friday. Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 99 ($1.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 140 ($1.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £642.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.33 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 110.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.88.

Get Bluefield Solar Income Fund alerts:

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,666.67%.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

Further Reading

