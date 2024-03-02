CIBC Boosts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$11.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HBM. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 target price on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$9.40.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBM

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of HBM opened at C$8.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.70. The stock has a market cap of C$2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.97. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$5.46 and a 12 month high of C$8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$819.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$710.46 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.8035892 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 6.67%.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.