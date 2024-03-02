CIBC Trims Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Target Price to C$24.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ERO. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$24.19.

TSE ERO opened at C$24.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.18. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$15.72 and a 52 week high of C$32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.44.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

