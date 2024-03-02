Citigroup Boosts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $290.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNOW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC cut Snowflake from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.59.

Snowflake Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $186.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of -73.20 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.26. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $128.56 and a 12 month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $253,940.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,893,699.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,164 shares of company stock worth $103,676,541 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 79.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

