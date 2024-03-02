Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLVT. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Clarivate stock opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $11.64.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $683.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.80 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 34.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Clarivate in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 729.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

