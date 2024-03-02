Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to $2.00

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.50 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.16.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CCO

Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance

CCO stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $864.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.91.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $632.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 102.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,931,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,475,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,099,000 after buying an additional 3,550,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,272,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,546 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $2,596,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,671,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,643 shares during the period.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.