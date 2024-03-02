Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

CCO has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.16.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $864.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.06.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $632.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optas LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

