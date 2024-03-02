Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.33.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

CWEN opened at $22.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.94. Clearway Energy has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.45 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 236.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearway Energy

(Get Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.