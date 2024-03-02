Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCEP. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $53.53 and a 1-year high of $71.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( NYSE:CCEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

