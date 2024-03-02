Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) PT Raised to $88.00 at KeyCorp

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CCOI. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.57.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Stock Down 2.9 %

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $78.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 14.28%.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $638,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $638,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total transaction of $126,950.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 37,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,829.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,670 shares of company stock worth $2,545,198 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,594,000 after purchasing an additional 24,185 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 372,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,300,000 after purchasing an additional 61,216 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 6,506.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 26,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.