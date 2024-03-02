Coinmetro Token Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $194.45 Million (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Coinmetro Token has a total market cap of $194.45 million and $2,376.63 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coinmetro Token has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Coinmetro Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00016530 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00019877 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001380 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,963.94 or 0.99965871 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.38 or 0.00173236 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00008914 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Coinmetro Token

XCM is a token. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 328,641,656 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro.

Buying and Selling Coinmetro Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 328,641,655.78 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.65071316 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,861.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

