Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,774 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 12.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at $2,188,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,219,921.35. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 72,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,219,921.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 72,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at $635,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 284,385 shares of company stock worth $14,317,006. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMC. UBS Group initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:CMC opened at $53.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $58.06.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 9.79%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

