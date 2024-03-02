Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 101,711 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 136.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

AXL opened at $6.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.69 million, a PE ratio of -24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXL. StockNews.com raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

