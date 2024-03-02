ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,847 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $310,102,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $186,330,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.61.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,489. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of COP opened at $114.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.07.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

