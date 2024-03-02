Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $931.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cooper Companies updated its FY24 guidance to $3.50-3.58 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.500-3.580 EPS.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 9.2 %

NYSE:COO opened at $102.19 on Friday. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $75.93 and a 1 year high of $102.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.58 and a 200-day moving average of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $50,404.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at $771,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $110,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $50,404.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,280 shares of company stock worth $29,115,939 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on COO. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $88.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

