Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2,362.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 184,320 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 176,835 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd's holdings in Corteva were worth $9,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 70.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 234.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank raised its stake in Corteva by 58.5% during the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Stock Up 0.2 %

CTVA stock opened at $53.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.15. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.76. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $64.04.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Corteva from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.14.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

