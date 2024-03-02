Corton Capital Inc. Acquires 15,590 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) by 113.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 6.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 18.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Price Performance

Shares of EDIT opened at $10.53 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $11.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.29. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 42.95% and a negative net margin of 196.12%. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 817.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EDIT. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

