Corton Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Corton Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 11,328 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 640.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 80,686 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 43,097 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,983 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 11,322.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TNK. Bank of America raised Teekay Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Teekay Tankers Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TNK opened at $54.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of -0.28. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.42.

Teekay Tankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.73%.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.