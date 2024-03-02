Corton Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Corton Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 678,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,211,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 607.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,007,000 after buying an additional 260,286 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $636,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,590,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $454,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.02.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMA

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.54. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $70.36.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.07 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 44.10%.

Comerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.