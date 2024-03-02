Corton Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gogo were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOGO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Gogo by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Gogo by 432.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Gogo by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gogo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gogo

In other Gogo news, EVP Karen Jackson sold 86,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $885,355.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,844.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $8.41 on Friday. Gogo Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Gogo had a net margin of 36.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,172.73%. The company had revenue of $97.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Gogo in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Gogo from $18.75 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on GOGO

About Gogo

(Free Report)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.