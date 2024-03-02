Corton Capital Inc. Invests $195,000 in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Steelcase by 15.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,705,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Steelcase by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,350,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,474 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Steelcase by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,378,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,756,000 after acquiring an additional 207,934 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Steelcase by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,113,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,944,000 after acquiring an additional 462,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steelcase by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,322,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,944,000 after acquiring an additional 145,328 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steelcase Price Performance

SCS stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $14.54.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $777.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.35 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Insider Activity at Steelcase

In related news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $1,178,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 570,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,917,120.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $1,178,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,917,120.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $52,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,062.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,502. 12.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

