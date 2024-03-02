Corton Capital Inc. Invests $203,000 in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,769,000 after acquiring an additional 186,607 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel Stock Down 0.7 %

ZEUS opened at $67.40 on Friday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.85 and a 1-year high of $73.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $750.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.64.

Olympic Steel Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

View Our Latest Analysis on Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel Profile

(Free Report)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.