Corton Capital Inc. Invests $228,000 in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,207,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $852,631,000 after acquiring an additional 87,789 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,895,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $658,855,000 after buying an additional 180,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cognex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,842,000 after buying an additional 45,764 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,294,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $249,423,000 after buying an additional 151,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,434,000 after buying an additional 526,196 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CGNX opened at $39.83 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $59.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 1.48.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on CGNX

Cognex Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.