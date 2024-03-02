Corton Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Corton Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 61.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,041 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ross Stores by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $890,152,000 after buying an additional 1,902,348 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,584,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,355,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $600,541,000 after buying an additional 662,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROST. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.06.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST opened at $149.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.26. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $151.12.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

