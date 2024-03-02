Corton Capital Inc. Makes New $204,000 Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at $1,065,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 32.4% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 212,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 52,158 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 69.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,431,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,335,000 after purchasing an additional 998,467 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1,064.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 66,314 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 84.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 152,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 69,515 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Stock Performance

U opened at $28.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $50.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Unity Software from $50.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Unity Software from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.03.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $25,000.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 396,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,128,293.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $79,960.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 457,034 shares in the company, valued at $18,272,219.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $25,000.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 396,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,128,293.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,293 shares of company stock valued at $10,514,558. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

