Corton Capital Inc. Makes New $214,000 Investment in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCB. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Coastal Financial by 25.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 13,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 943.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Coastal Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCB opened at $38.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $29.91 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.28). Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $124.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.