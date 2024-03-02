Corton Capital Inc. Makes New $237,000 Investment in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 9,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Itron

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 3,362 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $292,830.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,869,610.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $28,866.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at $656,321.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $292,830.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,162 shares in the company, valued at $17,869,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,676. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Itron Price Performance

Itron stock opened at $93.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.38. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $577.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. Itron had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITRI. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.

Itron Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Further Reading

