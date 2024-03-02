Corton Capital Inc. Makes New $237,000 Investment in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Itron by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Itron by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 110,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 91,543 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Itron by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 57,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 18,842 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITRI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $117,577.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,827.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $144,107.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,743,032.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $117,577.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,827.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,676 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Itron Stock Up 0.5 %

Itron stock opened at $93.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.38.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. Itron had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $577.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Further Reading

