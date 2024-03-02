Corton Capital Inc. Makes New $241,000 Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 696,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,535,000 after buying an additional 451,350 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 147,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,320,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,691,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 405,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,174,000 after buying an additional 161,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 672.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 20,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $314.25 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.37 and a fifty-two week high of $318.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 136.63 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXON. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $455,214.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,992,915.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.60, for a total value of $321,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 353,135 shares in the company, valued at $81,079,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $455,214.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,992,915.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,281 shares of company stock worth $10,811,720. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

