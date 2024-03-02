Corton Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lucid Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,562,000 after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,780,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,986,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,466,000 after buying an additional 1,763,443 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 338,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 118,569 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 78.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 84,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 37,192 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LCID. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.90.

Lucid Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The company had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

