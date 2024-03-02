Corton Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F&G Annuities & Life Trading Up 1.5 %

F&G Annuities & Life stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $48.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average of $37.17.

F&G Annuities & Life Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently -175.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FG. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

F&G Annuities & Life Profile

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements.

