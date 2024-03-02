Corton Capital Inc. Purchases New Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Crocs by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Crocs by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crocs in the second quarter worth about $2,132,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Crocs by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Crocs by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $124.81 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $151.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.72.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.39 million. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.78.

In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,015,039.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,390.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,885 shares of company stock worth $5,637,641 in the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

