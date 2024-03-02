Corton Capital Inc. Purchases New Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $21.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.88. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Stories

