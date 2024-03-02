Corton Capital Inc. Reduces Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Corton Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $434.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE KNSL opened at $517.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $410.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.90 and a 52 week high of $528.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.43. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $351.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.54%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

