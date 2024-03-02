Corton Capital Inc. Reduces Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Corton Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,786 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,740,000 after buying an additional 9,691,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,816,000 after buying an additional 851,812 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,344,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,307,000 after buying an additional 4,847,696 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,487,000 after buying an additional 1,411,171 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,402,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,305,000 after buying an additional 1,220,310 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.73.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

In other news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,402.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.97. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.17 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.