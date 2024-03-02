Corton Capital Inc. Sells 34 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Corton Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $814.81 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $823.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $796.30 and its 200 day moving average is $724.98. The company has a market cap of $121.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

